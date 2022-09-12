Najib's 1MDB graft trial adjourned after former premier needed medical attention

KUALA LUMPUR - The corruption trial of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak was adjourned on Monday after the jailed politician needed medical attention.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said the High Court trial was postponed after a Prisons Department officer informed him of the situation.

"The accused's medicine for blood pressure has changed," Sri Ram said. "It had an adverse effect on him and his condition is quite bad."

Najib, 69, sat in the dock dressed in a suit on Monday as Sri Ram informed the court of the medical issue.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah agreed to adjourn the trial at 12.30pm to allow Najib seek medical attention.

The hearing is set to resume on Tuesday.

On Monday after the adjournment of the trial, Najib's daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib posted a message on her Instagram account to update her father's supporters on the situation.

Doctors had "discovered multiple new ulcers in (Najib's) stomach", Ms Nooryana wrote, adding that it had been a recurring medical problem for the politician.

"This morning, a test by a medical assistant showed that Daddy's blood pressure is dangerously high, potentially due to the change in medication administered," she said.

"This led to the Deputy Public Prosecutors telling the judge this morning that Daddy's health is not in good condition and will need to be sent to hospital."

The former premier is in the midst of a series of corruption trials linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), a troubled state fund from which billions were siphoned.

He is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion (S$708 million) from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money-laundering involving the same amount.

The High Court is currently hearing a testimony from the 37th prosecution witness, R. Uma Devi, an AmBank branch manager.

Najib started serving time in jail last month after Malaysia's top court upheld a 2020 graft conviction in relation to the scandal. He had been found guilty of charges brought against him, after RM42 million of public funds were discovered in his private account. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK