Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak walked out of an interview with Al Jazeera news channel after he was repeatedly asked about the money laundering scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

"We are supposed to talk about the economy. You are going too much about this. I do not want to talk too much about it," he said in the edited interview broadcast yesterday.

Najib is facing 38 charges over 1MDB.