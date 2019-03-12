Najib, Umno chief Zahid no-shows at opening of Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR • Former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were both conspicuously absent from the opening of Malaysia's Parliament yesterday.

Najib did not attend because he was at the Court of Appeal for the hearing of applications relating to criminal charges against him.

But lawmakers from former ruling party Umno were dumbfounded over Zahid's failure to turn up for the first day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting that was opened by the King.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob could not give a reason for the party president's absence, saying he had no idea.

Padang Terap MP Mahdzir Khalid, another Umno vice-president, said: "He didn't come and couldn't be contacted."

Like Najib, former deputy PM Zahid faces dozens of charges including criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering relating to millions of ringgit.

He went on leave last December, after several Umno MPs resigned from the party, with others threatening to follow suit, following criticism of his leadership.

Mr Mohamad Hassan, the Umno deputy president, is now acting party president.

Zahid has also stepped down as Parliament's opposition chief, a post which will be officially taken over by Datuk Seri Ismail today.

Separately, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad yesterday likened the recent political cooperation between opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) to a marriage.

PAS and Umno are free to form any form of alliance as this is a democratic country, he said after the opening of Parliament.

"Let them be, if they want to unite, then let them unite. If they want to marry, then kahwin (marry) lah," Tun Dr Mahathir remarked. "We are a free country. If (a man) wants to marry another man, it is not allowed yet. In other countries, maybe can," he said.

Asked if his ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is concerned that more seats would fall to Umno and PAS after the parties worked together to win two recent by-elections, he merely said: "We will see."

These by-election victories have been attributed to a shift in the Malay vote away from PH to Umno and PAS.

Dr Mahathir reiterated that PH also looks after the interests of the Malays.

"Except that we don't shout. They (the opposition) try to separate the Malays from the other races - that is very bad for a multiracial country," he added.

