Najib turns billboard trick into jibe at opposition

Published
1 hour ago

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has seen the funny side of an election billboard that was modified to show him carrying opposition party flags.

The original Barisan Nasional (BN) billboard carried a picture of him with his arms held open.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat flags were later stuck over his hands on the picture, so it looked like he was cheering on the opposition. A flag of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia was also planted behind the billboard.

Datuk Seri Najib gamely retweeted Twitter user Hasrul Rizwan's post of the billboard, and turned the joke into a jibe at the opposition.

"In a war, if your flag is in enemy hands, it means you have lost," he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The BN poster with PKR flags stuck on it to make it look like Prime Minister Najib Razak was cheering on the opposition.
The BN poster with PKR flags stuck on it to make it look like Prime Minister Najib Razak was cheering on the opposition. PHOTO: HASRULRIZWAN/TWITTER

He then urged everyone to vote for his ruling BN coalition in Malaysia's election on May 9.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Go to our Malaysia GE microsite for more stories and analyses

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 03, 2018, with the headline 'Najib turns billboard trick into jibe at opposition'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Investors eye the new Twin VEW
Western sanctuary