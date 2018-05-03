Najib turns billboard trick into jibe at opposition

PETALING JAYA • Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has seen the funny side of an election billboard that was modified to show him carrying opposition party flags.

The original Barisan Nasional (BN) billboard carried a picture of him with his arms held open.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat flags were later stuck over his hands on the picture, so it looked like he was cheering on the opposition. A flag of opposition Parti Islam SeMalaysia was also planted behind the billboard.

Datuk Seri Najib gamely retweeted Twitter user Hasrul Rizwan's post of the billboard, and turned the joke into a jibe at the opposition.

"In a war, if your flag is in enemy hands, it means you have lost," he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.



The BN poster with PKR flags stuck on it to make it look like Prime Minister Najib Razak was cheering on the opposition. PHOTO: HASRULRIZWAN/TWITTER



He then urged everyone to vote for his ruling BN coalition in Malaysia's election on May 9.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK