Najib to be on election candidate list: Pekan Umno leader

PETALING JAYA - Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will be named as one of Barisan Nasional (BN)'s five potential candidates for the parliamentary seat of Pekan in Pahang, said a local Umno leader.

A candidate will later be chosen to win the constituency for him, and will return the seat to him, said Pekan Umno division deputy chief Zamri Ramly.

Najib, who is serving a 12-year jail term for graft linked to 1MDB, has been Pekan MP since 1976, except for the 1982-1986 term when he was menteri besar of Pahang.

Najib was also fined RM210 million (S$64.3 million) by the court following the guilty verdict for graft in the case involving SRC International, a former unit of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Under the Federal Constitution, a person is disqualified as a Member of Parliament, or from contesting, if he or she has been imprisoned for a term of not less than a year or fined not less than RM2,000.

Najib, 69, has remained as Pekan MP pending a decision on his application for a royal pardon.

The former prime minister has also applied for a review of the Federal Court's decision to uphold his conviction and sentence.

"There are no plans for Najib's children to contest the parliamentary seat even if he (Najib) is not eligible to contest," Mr Zamri was quoted as saying by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia. "Instead, whoever is chosen will return (the seat) to Najib if he gets pardoned."

Responding to the news of Najib keeping the seat, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday that the Pekan Umno division should be provided with a copy of the Federal Constitution.

"I think someone should send them (a copy) of the Federal Constitution," the Malaysiakini news site quoted Datuk Seri Anwar as saying.

"They need to understand (why the idea is not viable). And I suggest that one of Umno's lawyers advise them," he added.

Previously, Najib's eldest son, Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, was identified as a potential candidate for the seat. Mr Nizar, 44, has long been groomed to be a successor to his father in politics. He is currently the youth chief of the Umno division in Pekan.

