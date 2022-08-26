Najib taken from jail to court for another 1MDB-linked trial

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak being escorted by prison and security officers during a break in his trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court yesterday. It was Najib's first public appearance after he was taken to prison on Tuesday when the Federal Court, Malaysia's highest tribunal, upheld his 12-year sentence in connection with RM42 million (S$13 million) of public funds that was transferred into his personal account. The funds were moved into his account from SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Najib was in court again yesterday to face a different set of charges, but also in connection with 1MDB.