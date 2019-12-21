Najib swears oath in mosque that he never ordered killing

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak swore an oath at a historic mosque in Kuala Lumpur yesterday to deny an accusation that he had ordered the killing of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaariibuu.

The claim was made by former police commando Azilah Hadri, who was convicted in 2009 of the murder that occurred in 2006, in a recent statutory declaration.

Najib took the oath at the Masjid Jamek, after Friday prayers.

His wife Rosmah Mansor and daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib were by his side while Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sat nearby with thousands of other Muslim congregants. Dozens of media personnel were also present.

The solemn oath is rarely uttered by Muslims because it calls down divine retribution on the wrong-doer in what is usually a serious family matter.

This is the second time that Najib has made an oath using the sumpah laknat in dealing with the murder of Ms Altantuya, who was 28. He swore a similar oath in 2008, at the height of the controversy over her murder, at a mosque in Penang.

"On this holy Friday and in this holy mosque, I hereby swear that I have never ordered any individual to kill the Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu," Najib said yesterday. "More so, I had not met nor have even known her," he said.

"If I lied, may the curse of Allah be on me, and if I am truthful, then those who slandered me and do not repent will be cursed by Allah here and in the hereafter."

Azilah rocked Malaysian politics when he filed a 17-page statutory declaration saying he had killed Ms Altantuya in 2006 on the "arrest and destroy" orders of Najib, who was then deputy prime minister. Azilah also said Najib had described the Mongolian as a foreign spy.

The declaration was filed by Azilah's lawyer J. Kuldeep Kumar on Oct 17 as part of his application to seek a federal court review of Azilah's murder conviction, which carries a mandatory death sentence.

Najib's Facebook page, which showed the oath-swearing, was peppered with hundreds of comments praising him for daring to take the oath, as proof that he is not guilty.

But others say the court system is the way out for Najib.

Veteran government MP Lim Kit Siang said in a statement on Thursday: "Whose sumpah laknat will prevail if Azilah is to take a sumpah laknat in Kajang Prison to reaffirm that his statutory declaration is correct and true?"

And retired military general Mohamed Arshad Raji said Najib should stop "making a mockery of the Islamic religious oath".

Datuk Arshad, chief of the National Patriot Association, was quoted as saying by news site Malaysiakini: "An allegation of murder is a very serious matter. It is not a trivial matter such as a chicken or a goat has gone missing in a kampung, where the matter can be settled with a sumpah (oath)".