Najib subtly trolls Pakatan Harapan over certificates

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak subtly hit out at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration over the 'certificates' required by its ministers.

On both Facebook and Twitter, he compared the amount of validated certification needed to apply for the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) scheme as compared to 'being a minister'.

"Nak pohon BSH, rakyat kena bagi 5 sijil sahih. Nak jadi Menteri, 1 sijil palsu dah cukup. (To apply for BSH, the rakyat needs to provide five valid certificates. To be a minister, one fake certificate is enough)" he said, as he ended the post with the hashtag '#MalaysiaBaru'.

Among the certified documents required by applicants of the BSH scheme include marriage certification, divorce or death certification (of the spouse), as well as copies of their MyKad, passports or birth certificates.

Najib, who is Pekan MP, is hitting out at the recent reveal of Pakatan Harapan politicians who are alleged to have education qualifications from 'degree mills'.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya came under fire after it was revealed that he had obtained a degree from the Cambridge International University in the United States, and not the prestigious University of Cambridge in the UK.

Other PH leaders who are being scrutinised include Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and Perak state executive councillor Paul Yong Choo Kiong.