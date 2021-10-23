Najib seeks to postpone Singapore trip to help Umno in Melaka polls

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak is seeking to postpone his trip to Singapore in order to assist his party Umno in the Melaka state election next month.

Najib, 68, who is appealing against his conviction for corruption related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal, was given temporary access to his passport by the Court of Appeal on Monday so that he could travel to Singapore to be with his daughter Nooryana Najwa, who is due to deliver her second child. He was initially allowed to have his passport from Oct 20 to Nov 22.

He is now seeking a court order to have his passport returned to him from Oct 25 until Dec 12. His lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the court yesterday that the application to amend his travel dates had been filed.

The former Umno president said in his supporting affidavit that after obtaining the Court of Appeal's initial approval, he was informed that the Melaka state election would take place on Nov 20, with nomination day on Nov 8.

"Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be leaving for Germany for medical treatment during (the) said time and I have been entrusted to ensure that Umno, during the Melaka state election, will act in an orderly and appropriate manner during his absence. Therefore, I have to postpone my trip to Singapore until after the state election on Nov 20," he said in his affidavit.

He added that his wife Rosmah Mansor, who is facing corruption charges for bribes totalling RM194 million (S$63 million), will head to Singapore first to be with their daughter.

Rosmah was granted temporary access on Oct 15 to her passport to allow her to travel to Singapore between Oct 22 and Nov 21.

She is charged with soliciting and receiving bribes from Jepak Holdings to help it secure a solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak worth RM1.25 billion from the Education Ministry.

According to Rosmah's notice of motion sighted by The Star, Ms Nooryana, 33, is eight months pregnant with her second child and has a history of high risk complications during childbirth.

Ms Nooryana married Mr Daniyar Kessikbayev, a Kazakhstan national, in 2015. Both are residing in Singapore. Mr Kessikbayev is a nephew of former Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Najib's application to amend his travel dates will be heard on Tuesday.

