Najib’s son offers to contest deputy chief’s post in Umno Youth

PETALING JAYA - A son of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib, has offered to contest the post of deputy chief in Umno Youth in the coming party polls.

Mr Nazifuddin, who is a member of Langkawi Umno Youth, said he wished to help the youth wing attract more youngsters to strengthen the party.

He also said that as a member of a sports association, he could use it to approach young people to join the Malay nationalist party. Mr Nazifuddin is secretary-general of the Malaysian Olympic Council.

“I want to contribute my strength in dignifying sports activities, unearthing talent and skills, improving economic standards and implementing beneficial programmes for young people.

“If given the opportunity to hold this position, I will focus on new voters such as school leavers so that they can help us win the next general election,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Nazifuddin, who is around 40 years old, said he realised that one of Umno’s main challenges was in attracting the young to join the party, but that he was up to the task.

“I can give back to the party that has contributed so much not only to the Malays, but to all Malaysians.

“I humbly ask for support from all of my Umno Youth peers nationwide,” he said.

Umno will hold its internal party polls from Feb 1 to March 18.

The two top posts - Umno president and deputy president - won’t be contested, as controversially agreed by the party’s recent annual assembly. But other posts are up for grabs, from the three vice-president posts, to top positions in the Women, Youth and Young Women (Puteri) wings.

Mr Nazifuddin’s elder brother, and Najib’s eldest son, Mohd Nizar Najib, 45, won for the first time the Pahang state seat of Peramu Jaya in the November 2022 general election, and is now a member of the State Executive Council (Pahang state Cabinet).

Ex-PM Najib started serving in August last year his 12-year sentence for misappropriating millions of dollars from a company linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, and was also fined RM210 million (S$65.3 million) by the court. He is seeking a review of his conviction. He is also facing other trials linked to 1MDB. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK