Najib’s fate likely to be announced by Malaysia’s Pardons Board on Feb 2: Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR – The decision on incarcerated former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak’s application for a royal pardon will be announced by a board headed by the former king, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said.

The Pardons Board has made a decision, Datuk Seri Anwar told reporters on Feb 2, without providing details.

When asked by reporters if the matter will be announced on Feb 2, he said: “I believe so.”

A six-member board headed by the previous king met at the national palace on Jan 29, fuelling speculation on whether Najib will be granted a royal pardon or receive a reduced sentence.

A prominent Malay-language newspaper was forced to withdraw a report citing sources saying that Najib had been granted a full pardon.

The meeting was one of the last acts by Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who ended his five-year reign under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy on Jan 30 to return as the ruler of his home state, Pahang.

Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the head of Malaysia’s southernmost state of Johor, took the throne on Jan 31.

Najib, 70, is currently serving his sentence after being convicted in 2022 on three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power in relation to the country’s investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd. BLOOMBERG