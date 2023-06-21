Najib’s ex-speechwriter said he received nearly $6.7m for media services, drafting English speeches

A speechwriter said his company was paid nearly RM23 million (S$6.7 million) over three years for providing media consultancy services to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, but told a court he could not identify the source of those funds.

Mr Omar Mustapha, director of Semarak Konsortium Satu, told the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday, that the company received the payment through 39 cheques from March 3, 2011 to April 23, 2014.

The payments totalled RM22,981,688 for providing international media team services and English speechwriters to Najib, reported Bernama.

The company had provided various services, such as preparing Najib’s English speeches.

“It was also for coordinating all matters with international media based in Malaysia, organising Najib’s interviews with international media during his overseas visits, and providing interview drafts or articles by Najib in English magazines or newspapers,” said Mr Omar.

He was the 45th witness testifying during the trial on corruption and money laundering charges Najib is facing involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Mr Omar said his work with Najib began after the government decided not to renew the contract with a public relations firm, APCO Worldwide, according to the New Straits Times.

“This decision came following the revelation that the government had spent RM76.8 million per year on APCO from July 2009 to June 2010,” said Mr Omar, adding that the payment had been raised by the opposition in Parliament.

“In March 2011, I identified a business opportunity and approached Najib to offer him international media team services and English speech writing.

“I presented these services on a cost upfront (reimbursable basis), where I would submit monthly expense claims and profit margins for reimbursement by him. Najib agreed to the arrangement.

“No contract was requested or signed for these services, and Najib did not request a contract either. This arrangement was based on a verbal agreement.”

Najib was the only client of the company, said Mr Omar during a cross-examination by defence lead counsel Shafee Abdullah.

Mr Omar went to Najib’s office personally every month to collect the cheques.

“I see him (Najib) monthly and I give him invoices including for operating costs and he will proceed with the payments.

“I received the payments for three years from him without being questioned by the bank or getting any red flags from the bank,” he said.