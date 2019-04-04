Najib pleads not guilty as trial begins

The first of several criminal cases against Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak got under way yesterday.

Najib pleaded not guilty to seven charges of corruption and money-laundering relating to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former subsidiary, SRC International.

The 65-year-old, who was booted out of office in last May's general election by voters angry over the US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) allegedly embezzled from 1MDB, has denied any wrongdoing.

Looking relaxed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and purple tie, the Pekan MP took a few moments to greet supporters and offer prayers when he arrived, before heading into the Kuala Lumpur courthouse.

His wife Rosmah Mansor, who faces money laundering and tax evasion charges, was not with him.