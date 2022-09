KUALA LUMPUR - Cyberspace has long been the playground of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, but his imprisonment for corruption has somewhat blunted his key weapon - social media.

After losing in the 2018 General Election, Najib has been working hard to rebrand himself, sharing his opinions and trolling his detractors with snarky humour, while using the moniker "Bossku'', or "my boss" in Malay.