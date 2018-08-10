Money taken by security guards was actually Umno's GE14 funds: Ex-Malaysian PM Najib

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak has claimed that the RM3.5 million (S$1.17 million) allegedly taken by 17 security guards guarding the Prime Minister's Office on election night was actually Umno's money.

The former prime minister told Malaysiakini that he was surprised that the security guards who were supposed to guard the PMO had taken the cash from there.

Najib said that he read in a few news reports that the authorities had acknowledged that the money was Umno election funds that were being kept outside the strong room and safes in the PMO.

"If the authorities know these are Umno funds, then they will also know that the RM114 million seized by the police in the raids of the apartments came from the strong room and safes in the PMO," said Najib.

Police had seized cash along with luxury watches, handbags and jewellery from several properties linked to Najib after the former prime minister lost the election.

Najib alleged that the funds were supposed to be used during the campaign period leading up to the 14th General Election on May 9.

Sources said the 17 security personnel aged between 31 and 51 allegedly abused their power to secure the money from the Prime Minister's Office after learning that Barisan Nasional was losing GE14.

They were said to have shared the money among themselves on the morning of May 10.

So far, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission officers have seized some RM840,700 and nine motorcycles, worth RM90,000 in the course of the investigation.