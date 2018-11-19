Najib meets graft investigators again, Sarawak electricity project believed to be under probe

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been summoned again to meet graft investigators, this time over what is believed to be the project to provide electricity to rural schools in Sarawak that has already entangled his wife.

He was seen entering the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters at 9.22am on Monday (Nov 19).

Najib is already facing close to 40 court charges of corruption, money laundering and power abuse.

His wife Rosmah Mansor has already been charged with two counts of corruption over the project, said to be worth RM1.25 billion (S$410 million).

Rosmah is said to have committed the offence between March and April 2016.

She has been accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5 million bribe from Jepak Holdings managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide Rizal Mansor.

The money was to be the reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, for installing solar hybrid systems and for maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.