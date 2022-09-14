Najib hospitalised for fluctuating blood pressure; trial postponed

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's jailed former premier Najib Razak has been hospitalised at Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) since Monday over a blood pressure-related condition, causing his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial to be postponed.

"Najib has been taken ill. He is warded at HKL," his lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news site.

Shafee, who had earlier told the High Court that Najib's blood pressure was fluctuating, said his client will have to undergo several health tests and may be moved to the National Heart Institute (IJN).

But Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Najib would not be transferred to IJN, a government-owned private hospital.

"The procedure is to refer inmates to government hospitals. In Najib's case, Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah had decided that (Najib) be sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital," Mr Khairy said, the Malay-language Sinar Harian daily reported.

Shafee also said he was unable to obtain instructions from his client as he was not allowed to visit Najib in HKL, and thus he sought for the hearing on Tuesday to be vacated.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then adjourned the proceedings to Wednesday afternoon.

Proceedings on Monday were shortened to half a day after the court was informed that Najib was unwell due to an alleged change in his blood pressure medication.

Mr Khairy refuted this on Tuesday, saying that Najib was given a generic high blood pressure medication. "He used to purchase his medication from a private hospital. The formulation of the medicine we gave him is the same as the medicine that he used to take. It is just generic. It is the same thing. It is just as good," he said.

"It is important to give an explanation, as there were accusations by his aide and family that his medication was switched to a different drug, which is not true."

Najib, 69, is on trial over four charges of abuse of power to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion (S$700 million) from state fund 1MDB, and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount. He is serving a 12-year jail term for an earlier case related to 1MDB.