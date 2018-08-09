Najib hit with more charges in 1MDB case

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak faced another set of criminal charges yesterday linked to SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Appearing at the Kuala Lumpur High Court dressed in a grey suit, the Pekan MP pleaded not guilty to three counts of money laundering relating to RM42 million (S$14.1 million) in payments received from SRC between December 2014 and February 2015.

These fresh charges come on top of four charges he claimed trial to last month - three of criminal breach of trust, and one of abuse of power - regarding the same payments. All seven charges will be heard together, with the trial date to be set tomorrow.

Najib, 65, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to these charges and the multi-billion-dollar scandal at 1MDB.

