Najib fined $970 for flouting Covid-19 measures, chicken rice shop he was at fined $3,200

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Compound notices amounting to RM3,000 (S$970) and RM10,000 (S$3,200) have been issued to former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and a chicken rice shop respectively for flouting Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Dang Wangi OCPD Assistant Commissioner, Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, said the Attorney-General's Chambers had returned the investigation papers for the case, which occurred at a chicken rice restaurant in Bukit Bintang on March 19.

"Yeok Wei Hao, manager of Restoran Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng, will be issued a RM10,000 fine for failing to instruct Najib to scan the MySejahtera QR code or logging his entry before entering the restaurant.

"Najib will be issued two RM1,500 compounds for failing to record his temperature, as well as failing to register his entry to the restaurant," he said in a statement on Thursday (May 6).

AC Mohamad Zainal said both parties were fined for violating Rule 19 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations.

"We urge the public to comply with the SOPs put in place by the National Security Council in order to fight the spread of Covid-19," he added.

In a Facebook post on March 19, Najib admitted he did not register his details and said he was willing to pay a fine for his transgression.