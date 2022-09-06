Najib files review of Federal Court's decision to uphold graft conviction

PETALING JAYA - Claiming miscarriage of justice, jailed former Malaysian prime minister has filed for a review of the Federal Court's decision to uphold his graft conviction.

Najib's daughter Nooryana Najwa said her father's team of lawyers filed for the review of the decision based on "miscarriage of justice" and Najib's right to counsel, among other issues.

"May this be one step closer in our search for truth," she said on Instagram on Tuesday.

The motion for the review was said to have been filed by his lawyer Shafee Abdullah on Tuesday, according to a close source to Najib.

"The motion for a review states that a miscarriage of justice has taken place and that Najib's right to defend himself at the Federal Court has been denied," the source said.

On Aug 23, the Federal Court upheld the Kuala Lumpur High Court's decision to convict Najib to 12 years' jail and fine of RM210 million (S$65 million) for misappropriating millions of dollars from a company linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Najib is currently serving his sentence at the Kajang Prison. He is the first former Malaysian premier to be imprisoned.