Najib files appeal against SRC conviction, sentence

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, who has been convicted of seven charges involving the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.6 million) in the SRC International case, has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The notice of appeal was filed through the law firm Messrs Shafee & Co at the High Court registry yesterday afternoon.

Lawyer Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee, a member of Najib's defence team, confirmed the matter.

On Tuesday, the Pahang MP was found guilty of one count of power abuse, three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and three counts of money laundering involving the RM42 million from SRC International, a unit of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali sentenced him to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million, in default of five years' jail for the single count of abuse of power.

Najib was sentenced to 10 years' jail each for the three counts of CBT and three counts of money laundering. The court ordered for all the jail time to run concurrently.

Justice Nazlan also allowed for a stay of execution pending an appeal.

Najib is currently out on RM2 million bail in two sureties.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK