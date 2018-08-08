Najib expected to face fresh charges in court today

Former prime minister Najib Razak will face fresh charges today over money laundering as he makes his second appearance in a Malaysian court since he was toppled from power in May.

Najib will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Court under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said in a statement yesterday. It added that the additional charges have been approved by the Attorney-General.

This follows his court appearance on July 4, when Najib was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million (S$14.1 million) belonging to SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). He pleaded not guilty.

The July case has been fixed for case management today as well.

Najib is the first Malaysian prime minister to have been charged in court.

He appeared at the MACC office in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after he was summoned by the anti-graft agency. The media had speculated that he would be arrested, but the former leader spent just 45 minutes there.

The MACC said Najib was called in to assist in investigations into SRC International.

Meanwhile, a source told The Straits Times that former secretary-general of the Ministry of Finance Irwan Serigar was quizzed by the MACC from 10am to 6.30pm yesterday on the budget for the KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail and East Coast Rail Link, two mega rail projects under the Najib administration. But no further details on the probe were given.

Tan Sri Irwan was removed from his post and that of 1MDB chairman after Najib was ousted.