Najib drops abuse of power suit against Malaysian govt

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his suit against the government over charges of abuse of power in prosecuting him in several cases involving the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal.

But Najib is continuing his suit against former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas as the first defendant.

On Friday, Najib's lawyer, Datuk Firoz Hussein Ahmad Jamaluddin, informed High Court Justice Ahmad Bache that his client had decided to withdraw the suit against the government as the second defendant, Bernama reported.

Lawyer Alan Adrian Gomez is representing Mr Thomas.

Najib, 69, appeared in court wearing a grey suit and sat in the public gallery surrounded by six guards from Kajang Prison. Also present was his wife Rosmah Mansor, who has been found guilty of corruption in a separate case.

Najib filed the suit in October last year, claiming that the charges against him were part of a move that had been planned in advance by Mr Thomas and that it was also in line with a plan by the Pakatan Harapan government.

Najib claimed that he had been wrongly accused in court in cases related to 1MDB, International Petroleum Investment Company, abuse of power under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, at an event on Saturday, Malaysia's Chief Justice said people should not be making statements about a court judgment without having full understanding of the court's decision. Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said: "It is not fair to be making statements on things you don't understand - that would bring chaos to anything, if you say something which you do not understand."

She was responding to a question from a journalist on politicians attacking the judiciary after the apex Federal Court on Aug 23 affirmed Najib's 12-year jail sentence for graft.

"You don't have the basic knowledge, you don't have the full understanding, yet you're making statements about it," she said, after attending a legal conference in Kuala Lumpur. "That's not right."

Four days after Najib began his jail sentence, Umno leaders held a political gathering to condemn the jailing, saying the former premier was not given a fair trial.

