Najib cannot leave jail to campaign in election, says Prisons Department

KAJANG - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will not be let out of jail to campaign in the general election, as he is subject to the Prisons Act, said Prisons Department director-general Nordin Muhammad.

"The situation and regulations are still the same... so long as he is still serving the sentence in prison, he is subject to the Prisons Act and its regulations," Datuk Nordin told the media on Tuesday after attending an official event, as quoted by Bernama news agency.

He was asked to comment on the Prisons Department's stance should there be an application by Najib's supporters for special permission to allow him to campaign in the looming general election, the news agency said.

Najib, 69, started his 12-year prison sentence on Aug 23 in Kajang Prison, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur, after the apex Federal Court upheld decisions made by two lower courts in his graft case involving SRC International, a unit of troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He had applied and was granted permission to remain as an MP for his Pekan ward in Pahang. But he cannot stand as a candidate in the polls, with one of his sons expected to be nominated as an Umno candidate to replace him in the Pekan constituency.

The Malaysian Parliament has been dissolved to pave the way for the 15th general election, with polling day widely expected to be in early November. The Election Commission is set to announce the dates for nomination of election candidates, the campaign period and polling day soon.

Mr Nordin said that apart from the application for Najib to attend the Parliament sitting, which was rejected by the department, he had not received any other applications from the former prime minister.

Najib has been attending his other graft court trials since his jailing, often arriving in the court complex in a luxury vehicle, accompanied by prison and police vehicles.