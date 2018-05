Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad each made forays yesterday into wards held by the other's coalition.

Datuk Seri Najib (main picture) was at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new station for the Fire and Rescue Department in Raub constituency, in Pahang state.

Meanwhile, Tun Dr Mahathir spoke at a rally in the country's administrative capital of Putrajaya.

