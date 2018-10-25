Najib and ex-Treasury head arrive in court to face charges linked to 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak and former treasury secretary-general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah arrived in court on Thursday (Oct 25) morning to face charges linked to the 1MDB scandal.

The two are to be jointly charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving money belonging to the government.

The former prime minister and the former Treasury secretary-general are expected to be charged for committing CBT involving amounts said to total more than RM6 billion (S$1.99 billion).

Najib is already facing 32 money laundering, graft and breach of trust charges in relation to transactions linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

With Tan Sri Mohd Irwan being hauled to court, it will be the first time a former civil servant is being charged in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Also to be charged on Thursday is former spy agency chief Hasanah Abdul Hamid, who gave media the slip by using the back entrance.

The former director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation is facing one count of criminal breach of trust involving US$12 million (S$16.5 million) belonging to the Malaysian government.

She was among nine people who had been remanded as the anti-graft agency carried out investigation on the misappropriation of funds meant for the 14th general election.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had received the go-ahead from the Attorney-General's Chambers to charge Najib, Dr Mohd Irwan and Datuk Hasanah with committing criminal breach of trust involving the government's money.