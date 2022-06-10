Najib amps up claims of conspiracy over 1MDB charges

Former premier Najib Razak and his allies are doubling down on the narrative that dozens of graft charges involving billions of taxpayers' dollars lost in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal were politically trumped up.

This comes with a general election due in 15 months, which his camp wants to be held as soon as possible, and a final appeal against seven counts of graft slated for August.

On Wednesday, Najib's lawyers applied to the Federal Court to nullify his conviction over the misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.2 million) of funds from SRC International, a former 1MDB subsidiary. They claimed the judge who found Najib guilty was "in conflict of interest".

Najib has protested his innocence since the saga first made global headlines in 2015, but previously limited his tone to wanting to "clear my name" over the estimated US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) stolen from the Treasury-owned firm while he was both PM and finance minister.

Last month, a new website popped up that appears to whitewash Najib's role in the 1MDB saga. No party has yet taken responsibility for the so-called "1MDB The Truth" website.

And at the Umno-led Barisan Nasional's (BN) convention last week, Najib, who was the star speaker, said prosecutors accused him only of money laundering and not theft in their whopping 42 charges against him - an assertion that has been disputed.

"Just so you know, I am not accused of stealing any money," said the former Umno chief, who remains a widely influential figure in the ruling party.

"Rather under AMLA (Anti-Money Laundering Act), the money was not for myself. Meanwhile... ex-judges have become prosecutors against me, so I ask, where's the fairness here?"

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail and fined RM210 million in 2020 after being found guilty of seven charges related to the misappropriation of RM42 million of funds from SRC.

The conviction was upheld in the Court of Appeal last year, with the apex Federal Court due to deliberate his final appeal in August, after which Malaysia could see a former prime minister in jail for the first time.

There have been accusations, chiefly by fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin in April, that the judge who convicted Najib conspired against Najib after receiving RM2 million from Low Taek Jho, the supposed mastermind of the 1MDB scam.

The writer has provided no evidence to back his allegation that when Justice Nazlan Ghazali was Maybank's general counsel and company secretary during the time the bank - one of Malaysia's largest lenders - advised 1MDB on the formation of SRC, half the amount "appeared in his account".

Najib's lawyers, in an application to the Federal Court to nullify the initial conviction, said Justice Nazlan should have recused himself as he is "too close for comfort to be the judge trying the SRC case".

The day after the blog post was published, Malaysia's anti-graft agency announced that it was probing the judge and, on May 23, Attorney-General Idrus Harun said he was studying the investigation papers.

But official sources close to the investigations told The Straits Times that the judge has not been interviewed as part of the probe.

"The supposed money couldn't be found. It is being played up as bribery of the judge, but the probe is really about conflict of interest," said a well-placed source.

Najib's legal team has also not made mention of any monies in its submission.

Questions have been raised as to why the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Attorney-General's Chambers are allowing public speculation to foment. The manner of the probe prompted the Malaysian Bar to resolve on May 27 that it would "Walk for Judicial Independence" on June 17, to "condemn the unprecedented manner in which the MACC had publicly announced the commencement of criminal investigation of a Superior Court judge, and disclosed the name of the judge to the public, for an indefinite period and without proper closure, which is tantamount to an act of intimidation against the Judiciary".

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat warned at the swearing-in of High Court judges days after Raja Petra's post that the judiciary is not "open to citizens, including politicians, to level unfounded and scurrilous attacks against the judiciary or a particular judge to further their own end".

Both MACC chief Azam Baki and the Attorney-General had courted controversy earlier this year that deepened concerns over political interference in Malaysia's institutions.

Tan Sri Azam was accused of owning about RM1 million in shares with stakes in a private company larger than what a public official is allowed.

Tan Sri Idrus withdrew charges against troubled oil company Serba Dinamik's top executives for allegedly misrepresenting RM6 billion in revenue, in the biggest corporate fraud case involving a firm listed on the Kuala Lumpur bourse.

Penang deputy chief minister Ramasamy Palanisamy - a senior figure in the Democratic Action Party, Malaysia's largest opposition outfit - has alleged that there is "a well-orchestrated design by those in Najib's camp to discredit Nazlan before the Federal Court decides" on Najib's final appeal.

Nonetheless, his significant support base continues to hold that he has been wrongly accused in the 1MDB saga.

Articles and videos found on 1MDB The Truth are largely skewed towards commentary and testimony that lay the blame of the fiasco on either the company's management, or the elusive Low, who is said to be either hiding out in China or the Middle East.