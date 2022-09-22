Najib admitted to hospital for treatment, health monitoring

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been admitted to Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital for treatment and monitoring of his health, said the Prisons Department.

The department said Najib was sent for a medical check-up at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) after saying that he felt unwell, before being transferred to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital on Monday.

"He will be sent back to Kajang Prison to serve his prison sentence as soon as medical experts give him clearance," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, responding to criticism that the former premier is receiving special treatment, said the treatment given is based on the Health Ministry's standard procedures.

"Now, he is undergoing a follow-up at the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital. A part of the procedure is that he will be trained on how to conduct physiotherapy himself.

"He will be discharged once the specialists are satisfied he no longer needs to be admitted.

"In the past, we have treated prisoners at government hospitals and they are sent back to prison once doctors are satisfied that they can be discharged," said Mr Khairy.

Najib, 69, is on trial over four charges of abuse of power to obtain bribes totalling RM2.28 billion (S$707 million) from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

He is serving a 12-year jail term for an earlier case related to 1MDB.

Najib was previously admitted at HKL on Sept 4 for what an aide described as routine medical checks, but was able to attend a court hearing the next day. His current trial is scheduled to resume next Monday.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK