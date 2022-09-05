Najib admitted to hospital; details of illness unavailable

PETALING JAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who is serving a jail term for a graft case related to sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has been admitted to hospital, said his special officer.

"He is currently being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. I wish to thank prison authorities and Hospital Kuala Lumpur staff for the cooperation and help given," said Mr Muhamad Mukhlis Maghribi.

But details of the former premier's ailment, which requires treatment, were not available.

News group Astro Awani reported a prison officer as saying Najib's condition was stable and that he was getting the required treatment.

Meanwhile, a source said Najib was believed to be getting a medical check-up following an unknown episode in prison.

"We will know after the appropriate check-up. It may take a while," the source said.

Another news portal reported that Najib was taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur due to intestinal bleeding.

Najib is serving a 12-year sentence in Kajang Prison following the federal court's decision on Aug 23 to uphold his conviction for corruption involving RM42 million (S$13 million) of funds.

A RM210 million fine was also upheld.

Najib faces four other criminal charges related to the 1MDB scandal. He has been brought out of prison twice so far to attend two ongoing criminal trials.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK