N. Korean embassy in KL a hive of activity as both govts end diplomatic ties

KUALA LUMPUR • The bungalow which houses the North Korean embassy in Malaysia was a hive of activity in the last two days, as the two countries severed diplomatic ties and Malaysia on Friday ordered Pyongyang's diplomatic staff and dependants to leave the country within 48 hours.

Malaysian and foreign journalists converged outside the embassy in posh Damansara Heights from Friday morning, after North Korea announced it would sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia.

This followed the extradition from Malaysia of a North Korean man to the United States to face money-laundering charges on Wednesday.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry has denounced the decision to sever diplomatic ties, describing the move as "unfriendly and unconstructive".

In a statement, the ministry said Malaysia would close its embassy in Pyongyang in response.

"Malaysia had been persistent in pursuing concrete efforts to strengthen our relations with the DPRK even after the deplorable assassination of Kim Jong Nam in 2017," the Malaysian ministry said, referring to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name. Mr Kim Jong Nam was the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"In this respect, the DPRK's unilateral decision is clearly unwarranted, disproportionate and certainly disruptive towards the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity of our region".

Around 11am yesterday, some 40 media personnel were outside the embassy to monitor developments, Malay Mail online news reported.

Malaysia's once-close ties with North Korea were severely downgraded after Mr Kim Jong Nam was killed at a Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, REUTERS