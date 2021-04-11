Myanmar's UN envoy urges stiffer sanctions against junta

UNITED NATIONS • Myanmar's envoy to the United Nations, who has rebelled against the junta, urged a no-fly zone, arms embargo and targeted sanctions in a passionate plea for action.

"Your collective, strong action is needed immediately," ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun told a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"Time is of the essence for us," he said. "Please, please take action."

He expressed regret over the "lack of adequate and strong action by the international community, especially the UN Security Council" so far.

The envoy, appearing virtually with the flag of Myanmar behind him, said the junta has deliberately been targeting civilians and he voiced anguish over the deaths of children.

"A no-fly zone should be declared to avoid further bloodshed caused by the military air strikes on civilian areas.

"No doubt that these acts are not acceptable to all of us in this modern world," he added.

"I strongly believe that the international community, in particular, the UN Security Council, will not let these atrocities keep going on in Myanmar."

The ambassador also called for a global arms embargo and the freezing of bank accounts associated with members of the military and their families.

All foreign direct investments should also be suspended until the restoration of the democratically elected government, he added.

Meanwhile, 19 people have been sentenced to death in Myanmar for killing an associate of an army captain, the military-owned Myawaddy TV station reported on Friday, the first such sentences announced in public since the coup on Feb 1 and subsequent crackdown on protesters.

The report said the killing took place on March 27 in the North Okkalapa district of Yangon, the country's biggest city.

Martial law has been declared in the district.

The military rulers said on Friday that a protest campaign was dwindling because people wanted peace, and that elections would be held within two years, the first indication of a timeframe for a return to democracy.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said Myanmar security forces killed more than 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town, near the main city of Yangon, on Thursday night and Friday.

Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media reported.

AAPP and the Myanmar Now news portal said 82 people were killed.

Junta spokesman Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun told a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, that the country was returning to normal, with government ministries and banks resuming full operations soon.

More than 600 people have been killed by security forces cracking down on protesters, according to an activist group.

The country has ground to a standstill because of the demonstrations and widespread strikes against military rule.

"The reason for reducing protests is due to cooperation of people who want peace, which we value," BG Zaw Min Tun said.

"We request people to cooperate with security forces and help them."

He added that the military had recorded 248 deaths and he denied that automatic weapons had been used.

Sixteen policemen had also been killed, he said.

At least 614 civilians have been killed and nearly 3,000 arrested, according to the AAPP.

Separately, a joint statement by a group of 18 ambassadors in Myanmar has paid tribute to the protesters, saying: "We are humbled by their courage and dignity.

"We stand together to support the hopes and aspirations of all those who believe in a free, just, peaceful and democratic Myanmar.

"Violence has to stop, all political detainees must be released and democracy must be restored."

The statement was signed by the ambassadors of the United States, Britain, the European Union, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland and several other European nations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS