Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces new bribery charge in string of cases

BANGKOK • Myanmar's military government announced a new bribery charge against deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday, the country's state broadcaster reported.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is on trial in nearly a dozen cases that carry a combined maximum sentence of at least 150 years in prison. She has already been sentenced to a total of six years' detention for other cases.

The new bribery charge accuses her of receiving a US$550,000 (S$739,000) donation from a businessman.

A spokesman for Myanmar's military, which overthrew Ms Suu Kyi's government in a coup last February, could not be reached for comment.

Lawyers for Ms Suu Kyi, who have been barred from speaking about her cases, also could not be reached for comment.

Yesterday, Ms Suu Kyi returned to a junta court after skipping a previous hearing because she felt unwell, a source with knowledge of the case said.

She skipped Thursday's hearing in her trial on charges of breaching the Official Secrets Act because she felt "dizzy", the source said.

Detained Australian academic Sean Turnell is a co-defendant alongside Ms Suu Kyi in that case.

Ms Suu Kyi returned yesterday for the latest hearing in one of her corruption trials, related to the leasing of a helicopter, the source said.

"Now she is well," the source added.

Ms Suu Kyi is also due in court for the beginning of an election fraud trial on Feb 14, after she was accused of influencing the 2020 vote to win a second term in office.

She has previously denied all the charges. The military government has said she would be afforded due process by an independent court.

