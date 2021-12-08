Myanmar's priority is to retain foreign investors: Minister

Myanmar will focus on recovery and stop the flight of foreign investors as it prepares to hold elections in August 2023, the junta's top economic minister told a press conference with selected members of the media yesterday.

Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo said that stemming the exodus of large investors from the country was now a "top priority".

He disclosed that discussions were under way to minimise losses and explore alternative investments with Indian port operator Adani Group, which in October scrapped plans to build a container terminal in Yangon.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications is also reviewing plans by Norway's Telenor to withdraw from Myanmar by transferring its telecommunications operations to Lebanon's M1 for US$105 million (S$143.5 million).

Mr Aung Naing Oo stressed that telecoms was a "strategic sector related to national security", adding that the transfer would require the approval of the Myanmar Investment Commission, which would take at least a few weeks.

Elaborating on other plans for the economy, he said the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations (Mifer) would announce in the coming weeks an economic recovery plan that would focus on ramping up growth and would provide incentives for foreign investments until 2024.

Mr Aung Naing Oo said the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration under Mifer had received 30 inquiries since June from investors in Russia, China, Singapore and Hong Kong, signalling interest in Myanmar. The sectors that attracted the most interest were energy and power, followed by manufacturing, transport, telecoms and real estate.

He added that investments in the country's three special economic zones were ongoing and that legislation - such as the Myanmar Investment Law and Special Economic Zone Law - that guaranteed foreign assets against nationalisation was in place.

Since Feb 2, a day after the military seized power in Myanmar, Mifer has approved 18 foreign projects valued at US$3.3 billion.

On Covid-19, Information Minister Maung Maung Ohn, who was also at the press conference, said that his ministry was monitoring the Omicron variant in the country before announcing details on protocols for business travel, including vaccinated travel lanes.

Mr Maung Maung Ohn also commented on the sentencing of former state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, saying that her jail term was reduced from four years to two years by the junta chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on "humanitarian grounds".

The minister said that Ms Suu Kyi's trial and sentencing for inciting dissent and breaching Covid-19 pandemic rules were conducted "in accordance with the law".

She is facing several other charges and a maximum imprisonment of 102 years in total.

The minister also referred to an incident on Sunday reported by the Myanmar media in which a military vehicle drove into a group of protesters, resulting in a number of injuries and fatalities.

He said that riots were against the law and that any casualties were unintentional.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called for the release of all political detainees in Myanmar, including Ms Suu Kyi. "Singapore remains deeply concerned about recent developments in Myanmar and disappointed by the lack of tangible progress in the implementation of the Asean Five-Point Consensus," the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

MFA also repeated a call for the cessation of violence in Myanmar and constructive dialogue among all parties, and urged the military authorities to cooperate with the special envoy on Myanmar appointed by Asean.