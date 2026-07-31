Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing criticises ASEAN, sets out government agenda

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Min Aung Hlaing said ASEAN has discriminated against Myanmar as he dismissed the grouping’s peace plan - known as the “Five Point Consensus”.

Naypyidaw - Nearly four months after taking office, Myanmar’s junta chief-turned-president Min Aung Hlaing on July 31 criticised the regional ASEAN grouping’s peace plan and outlined his government’s plans for the war-torn Southeast Asian country.

Myanmar was plunged into turmoil in February 2021 when the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking protests that expanded into a protracted civil war, killing some 100,000 people and displacing millions.

At the turn of 2026, the military engineered a widely criticised election won by an army-backed party that allowed Min Aung Hlaing to transition into a civilian role.

Dismissing ASEAN’s peace plan – known as the “Five Point Consensus” – Min Aung Hlaing said the 11-member grouping has discriminated against Myanmar.

“We have been patient. We will respond to non-constructive actions on a case-by-case basis,” he said, without referring to any specific member of the Association of South-east Asian Nations.

His administration will hold by-elections in 2027 in 172 constituencies unable to vote during the December to January polls because of the ongoing unrest.

The Myanmar government will enhance the capacity of the military and police, while continuing to implement a conscription law, he said.

His administration has invited rebel groups for talks without preconditions and, so far, has met with 13 ethnic armed organisations (EAOs).

The Myanmar government is working to stop money laundering and arms smuggling by EAOs as well as cracking down on drug trafficking and online scam centres, Min Aung Hlaing said.

The government is prioritising the 1,400km India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway project, as well as the 410km Mandalay-Muse railway project to reach the border with China.

“The goal is to export goods to international markets in a short time at low cost,” Min Aung Hlaing said.

The Myanmar government is currently working on 10 power generation projects, including the controversial Myitsone dam, and efforts are also underway to build a nuclear power plant.

His government will allocate 10 per cent of the national budget for the education sector in the next fiscal year and up to 15 per cent in the 2028 to 2029 fiscal year.

The Myanmar government is focusing on the tourism and agriculture sectors, and aims to boost domestic cotton production via loans and technical assistance for farmers, he said.

Large numbers of young people, aged between 18 and 34, have been leaving the country, impacting economic development, he said.

The military’s conscription law is a major factor for this exodus, Reuters has previously reported.

“I will take two years to build momentum for constructing a new nation,” Min Aung Hlaing said. “I will also take three years to execute this build-up at full speed.” REUTERS