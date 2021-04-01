News analysis

Myanmar's ethnic armed groups weigh costs of taking on military

They have to balance any potential benefits against possible human toll of their actions

Indochina Bureau Chief
Karen villagers, who crossed a river to seek refuge in Thailand after air strikes by Myanmar's military, said they were forced to turn back by the Thai authorities. An analyst says China is likely to put pressure on ethnic armed groups along its bord
Karen villagers, who crossed a river to seek refuge in Thailand after air strikes by Myanmar's military, said they were forced to turn back by the Thai authorities. An analyst says China is likely to put pressure on ethnic armed groups along its border not to launch a military offensive and not to have intense conflict that could destabilise the border and prompt a surge of refugees.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  Published
    1 hour ago
In the first few weeks after the Feb 1 coup in Myanmar, hopeful protesters circulated a map showing where some of the country's ethnic armed groups could attack the military regime to spread its forces thin.

On Tuesday, that possibility came a step closer to reality when an alliance of three armed groups issued a demand that the Myanmar military "immediately stop violently cracking down on peaceful protesters and killing innocent civilians" and address the public's political demands.

April 01, 2021
