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Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing on Nov 18 said in Parliament that his administration was reconsidering its ASEAN ties.

YANGON - Myanmar’s army-backed government on Nov 21 called an ASEAN decision “unfair and imbalanced” and accused the regional grouping of discriminatory treatment for denying it full representation at its summits.

Myanmar’s foreign ministry said the decision issued at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila did not adequately reflect the positive measures it says it has taken.

ASEAN leaders said at the summit they could gradually restore Myanmar’s full political representation if it made progress on a five-point consensus, a framework for ending the country’s post-coup crisis.

The foreign ministry statement called Myanmar’s exclusion from ASEAN summits discriminatory.

It said Myanmar’s views had often been disregarded and its equal rights and full representation had been denied.

It said there were “no political prisoners” in Myanmar and said more than 126,000 prisoners had received pardons or amnesties since the coup.

The United Nations and rights groups say there have been thousands of political prisoners jailed since the coup.

The statement followed military-backed President Min Aung Hlaing’s Nov 18 remarks to Parliament where he said his administration was reconsidering its ASEAN ties, but would keep talking to members.

Myanmar has been ​in turmoil ⁠since the military ousted Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, triggering a civil war that the UN estimates has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. REUTERS