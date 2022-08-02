Myanmar, unity in focus as Asean foreign ministers meet

Asean's foreign ministers and their counterparts from the United States, China, Russia and other key partners will meet in Cambodia's capital city for a series of annual meetings starting today.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will be attending the 55th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

"Minister Balakrishnan will engage his counterparts on ongoing and emergent regional and international developments and discuss ways to promote regional peace and stability," the ministry said.

This week's meetings will be the first in-person sessions after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides discussing how the region can work together to recover from the pandemic, the AMM will review Asean's efforts to build a regional community, discuss ways to continue strengthening Asean centrality and unity, as well as regional peace and stability.

Asean centrality refers to the regional grouping being in the driver's seat and shaping key decisions affecting South-east Asia, instead of having its fortunes determined by external parties.

The foreign ministers will also review Asean's collective responses to regional and global challenges.

They are also likely to further discuss new areas of cooperation for the region, including digitalisation, cyber security, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Myanmar, whose military launched a coup against the country's democratically elected government in February last year, will be a key focus of the talks.

MFA said the meeting will take stock of efforts to implement the Five-Point Consensus reached at the Asean Leaders' Meeting in Jakarta in April last year.

The Consensus was drawn up in an attempt to end the violence and instability in the country.

Last week, Asean denounced Myanmar's execution of four activists despite appeals by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, in his capacity as Asean chair this year, for the death sentences to be reconsidered.

A joint communique agreed on by all Asean members is traditionally released after the AMM. This is the group's 55th meeting since it was formed in Bangkok in 1967.

The Straits Times understands that the foreign minister appointed by Myanmar's ruling State Administration Council will not be invited to this year's AMM, in line with Asean's status quo where the country can only be represented by a non-political representative until there is progress in implementing the Consensus.

Asean foreign ministers will also meet their counterparts from 11 key dialogue partners - Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are all expected to be in Phnom Penh.

The Asean ministers will also attend three large-group meetings:

•the Asean Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting with their counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea;

•the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which includes Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US; and

•the Asean Regional Forum with all EAS members, Canada and the European Union, plus Bangladesh, North Korea, Mongolia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.