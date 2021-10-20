Myanmar sinking into poverty not seen in 20 years: UN

Some 81/2 months since the military's Feb 1 coup d'etat, Myanmar is sinking deeper into crisis.

Before the military takeover, the United Nations was providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to one million people. Today, in conflict-affected areas, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance at the moment is estimated at three million. "That's a tripling over the last 81/2 months," Mr Andrew Kirkwood, outgoing acting interim UN Resident Coordinator - the most senior UN official in the country - told Asian Insider this week.

More broadly, 20 million people in Myanmar, or nearly half of the country's population, now live below the poverty line - a poverty rate not seen in 20 years. "These... (20 million) are not yet part of what we would call our humanitarian caseload, but we are very worried that at least some... will be in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance in the future," said Mr Kirkwood, who has been in Myanmar for close to 20 years.

"The crisis we're seeing now is the compound effect of many things," he said. "It's certainly Covid-19... Conflict, of course, has been a feature of Myanmar for a very long time. The military takeover on Feb 1 has compounded that. So we're really looking at a crisis on top of a crisis, with now a third crisis on top of that."

The three million now in need of emergency assistance are in a number of areas, particularly in the regions of Chin, Kachin, Kayin, Kayah and Northern Shan.

But also, in a relatively new dynamic, poverty is deepening in the urban and suburban areas of Yangon, Mandalay and other cities which have seen a new form of conflict - between People's Defence Forces and the Myanmar military.

The UN has 2,500 people in Myanmar providing all kinds of assistance, Mr Kirkwood said. "We've reached 1.7 million people this year with food and cash assistance," he added.

"There are road checkpoints everywhere. We need permission for our staff to travel to various places. There's quite a long, lengthy and bureaucratic process... We don't have access to everyone."

The UN is also facing a significant funding shortfall. "We have managed to raise nearly half of the US$385 million (S$517 million) that we need for humanitarian assistance in this country, but that leaves a close to US$200 million gap," Mr Kirkwood said.

"The UN and its partners are... providing important assistance," he said. "Despite the constraints, we are able to help. Additional funding can be put to good use."

Transportation costs have doubled over the last 81/2 months. This has hit the mostly agrarian economy hard. Costs of inputs like seeds and fertiliser have risen. "Farmers are squeezed in the middle, and this is why we are seeing... really considerable increases in poverty rates," Mr Kirkwood said.

"Hundreds of thousands of mostly young female garment workers have lost their jobs. Construction is pretty much at a standstill. Restaurants and other services are closed."

In his years in Myanmar, Mr Kirkwood has witnessed the uprising of 2007, the 2008 cyclone Nargis that killed almost 150,000 people, and political and economic reforms from around 2010.

In 2011, a transitional government headed by then-President Thein Sein was sworn in, and in 2015 an election saw the National League for Democracy win in a landslide and take over the reins.

"All through this... conditions for the people of the country have been consistently improving," Mr Kirkwood said. "Now... almost 20 years of that progress, in many ways, has been wiped out."