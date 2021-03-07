Myanmar security forces use tear gas, stun grenades to break up protests

YANGON • Myanmar security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a protest in Yangon yesterday, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters.

The South-east Asian country has been plunged into turmoil since the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, with daily protests and strikes that have choked business and paralysed administration.

Sporadic protests were staged across Myanmar yesterday and local media reported that police fired tear gas shells and stun grenades to break up a protest in the Sanchaung district of Yangon, the country's biggest city. There were no reports of casualties.

More than 50 protesters have been killed since the coup, according to the UN - at least 38 last Wednesday alone.

Protesters demand the release of Ms Suu Kyi and the respect of last November's election, which her party won in a landslide, but which the army rejected.

"How much more can we allow the Myanmar military to get away with?" UN Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council on Friday, according to a copy of her remarks reviewed by Reuters.

"It is critical that this council is resolute and coherent in putting the security forces on notice and standing with the people of Myanmar firmly, in support of the clear November election results."

A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.

The army says it has been restrained in stopping the protests, but has said it will not allow them to threaten stability.

Several hundred protesters gathered in Sydney yesterday, singing and holding up three fingers, a salute that has come to symbolise solidarity and resistance across Myanmar.

In Myanmar's southern town of Dawei, protesters chanted "democracy is our cause" and "the revolution must prevail". People have taken to Myanmar's streets in the hundreds of thousands at times, vowing to continue action in a country that spent nearly half a century under military rule until democratic reforms in 2011 that were cut short by the coup.

"Political hope has begun to shine. We can't lose the momentum of the revolution," one protest leader, Ei Thinzar Maung, wrote on Facebook. "Those who dare to fight will have victory. We deserve victory."

The killing of protesters has drawn international outrage.

"Use of violence against the people of Myanmar must stop now," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a tweet, calling for the release of Ms Suu Kyi and other detainees and for the restoration of democracy.

The United States and some other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta and the independent UN human rights investigator on Myanmar, Mr Thomas Andrews, has called for a global arms embargo and targeted economic sanctions.

The army took power over allegations of fraud in last year's election which had been dismissed by the Electoral Commission.

It has promised to hold a new election at an unspecified date.

That plan is rejected by protesters and by a group representing lawmakers elected at the last election, which has begun to issue statements in the name of a rival civilian administration.

On Friday, it listed four demands - the end of the junta, the release of the detainees, democracy and the abolition of the 2008 Constitution which left significant political representation and control in the hands of the military.

A civil disobedience campaign of strikes running parallel with the protests has been supported by many government workers, including a trickle of policemen.

The authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return eight policemen who sought refuge across the border to avoid taking orders from the junta, an official in north-east India said yesterday.

India's Foreign Ministry responded to a request for comment by referring to a statement given at a media briefing on Friday, which said the ministry was still "ascertaining the facts".

REUTERS