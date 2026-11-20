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ICJ ruled on Nov 19 that Myanmar committed genocide during its 2017 military campaign that killed at least 10,000 Rohingya.

BANGKOK – Myanmar’s government dismissed on Nov 20 a landmark judgment by the United Nations’ top court finding Myanmar guilty of genocide against its Rohingya minority as “unfair” and not unanimous.

“Our country was unjustly accused,” Khaing Khaing Soe, spokeswoman for President Min Aung Hlaing, said at a news conference in the capital Naypyitaw.

“Not all 15 judges agreed with the decision. It was not a unanimous ruling. It is not fair,” she said.

The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Nov 19 that Myanmar committed genocide during its 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine state that killed at least 10,000 Rohingya and drove more than 700,000 members of the Muslim minority into Bangladesh.

The ruling marks the first time the UN’s highest court has held a state responsible for committing genocide.

Myanmar’s government has denied committing genocide, claiming it acted against insurgents in the 2017 military operation.

Khaing Khaing Soe said Myanmar made “every effort” to address all questions brought up in court and “did our best to fulfil our obligations and address the issues in accordance with international standards”.

Min Aung Hlaing was the military’s commander-in-chief and in charge of the 2017 operation.

Khaing Khaing Soe did not address demands issued by the ICJ, which ordered Myanmar’s military-supported government to allow the Rohingya to return home safely, pay reparations to the Rohingya Muslims and prosecute those suspected of having committed genocide.

She said the court’s decision and judges’ opinions were more than 300 pages long and would need to be assessed.

“Since these are legal documents, we will need to take our time and study them carefully,” she said.

Beijing and Washington respond

Myanmar found an ally in China, which raised on Nov 20 concerns of judicial overreach.

“China is concerned about issues such as jurisdiction overreach and expanded interpretation, and believes that such practices are not conducive to the settlement of disputes,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing.

“The international community should make joint efforts in this direction to avoid complicating this issue,” he added.

One of the ICJ’s judges is Chinese, and voted in Myanmar’s favour on all but one count.

Asked whether Judge Xue Hanqin was acting on instructions from the Chinese government, Guo said the jurors “perform duties independently”.

Xue “expressed views based on international law and the facts of the case while drawing on professional experience, which also demonstrates a commitment to fulfilling duties”, he said.

The US State Department, meanwhile, reacted with caution to the ruling, saying Washington was examining the decision while stressing the need to avoid “politicisation” of the body.

“The proper interpretation of the Genocide Convention is of paramount importance, as is preventing politicisation of the ICJ,” said a State Department spokesman on Nov 19.

“We are studying the decision to fully assess its implications,” the official added, referring to the Myanmar ruling.

Bring them home

The head of the UN General Assembly urged Myanmar on Nov 20 to bring home hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees.

“Myanmar must bring the Rohingya home,” Khalilur Rahman told thousands of refugees gathered at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar in neighbouring Bangladesh.

“A judgment on paper is not justice in life. Now, t must be given effect,” Rahman said, calling for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of those displaced by Myanmar’s actions.

It remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented. The ICJ’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting non-compliance to the UN Security Council.

More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh, most having fled the brutal 2017 military crackdown.

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Under the 1948 convention, to establish that genocide occurred, the court had to find that there was an intent to destroy the Rohingya “in whole or in part”.

Hundreds of Rohingya watched the proceedings on a giant screen in Cox’s Bazar on Nov 19, with many breaking down in tears as the verdict was announced.

Mohammad Rofik, a Rohingya community leader at the camp, said the verdict was “a victory” for them as it recognised the genocide and the suffering of their minority in the Buddhist-majority nation, but that it was “not an end” to their ordeal.

“Justice has started,” Rofik said, adding that the Rohingya still have “a long way to go”.

For Sayed Ullah, another Rohingya community leader, the verdict was a historic recognition that the Rohingya are a distinct ethnic group.

“Myanmar denies the existence of the Rohingya, but now the (UN) court made it clear,” he said.

“The Rohingya have their own distinct culture, their own language, their own land and everything else that defines an ethnic group,” Ullah said. “We, the Rohingya, have all the characteristics of a distinct ethnic group.” AP, AFP