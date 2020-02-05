Myanmar reimposes Internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine

YANGON • Myanmar has reimposed an Internet shutdown in two conflict-torn western states after partially lifting the blackout five months ago, a leading telecoms operator said late on Monday.

Norwegian mobile operator Telenor Group said in a statement that the transport and communications ministry had ordered mobile Internet traffic to be stopped again in five townships in Rakhine and Chin states for three months.

A months-long Internet blackout in four Rakhine townships - Maungdaw, Buthidaung, Rathedaung and Myebon - and one in Chin state was lifted in September amid peace talks seeking to end clashes between government troops and ethnic insurgents.

Officials cited "security requirements and public interest" for the reinstatement, Telenor said, adding that four other townships remain under a blackout imposed last June.

Mr Tun Tun Nyi, a Myanmar military spokesman, said the army was unaware of the shutdown.

"We don't know and we haven't heard about it," he said yesterday. Ministry officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.

The order comes amid rising violence. Two women were killed last month when a Rohingya village in Rakhine came under artillery fire.

The Myanmar military has rejected accusations that it was responsible for the shelling, which came two days after the United Nations' highest court ordered Myanmar to protect the Rohingya.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a military crackdown that the UN has said was executed with genocidal intent. The army has denied any wrongdoing, describing the crackdown as a legitimate counter-insurgency operation.

More recently, the region was plunged into further chaos by fighting between the military and the Arakan Army, a Rakhine ethnic rebel group. That conflict has displaced tens of thousands of people and killed dozens.

Lawmakers in the affected areas said the Internet blackout had negatively impacted businesses and could prevent aid from reaching villages caught up in the fighting.

"Some villagers have to flee from their villages when the fighting happens," Member of Parliament for Rathedaung Khin Saw Wai said.

Another lawmaker, Mr Maung Kyaw Zan of Buthidaung township, said the shutdown was "not good for Rakhine" given ongoing clashes.

Mr Aung Marm Oo, the editor-in-chief of a Rakhine-based online media group, said the blackout had disrupted the publication of news on the conflict.

