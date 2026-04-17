Myanmar has reduced ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s sentence, her lawyer says

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Relatives wait for the release of prisoners from Insein prison in Myanmar. President Min Aung Hlaing has approved an amnesty for 4,335 prisoners, including Ms Suu Kyi.

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– Myanmar has reduced the sentence of imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer told Reuters on April 17 .

Ms Suu Kyi, 80, was serving a 27-year sentence for a litany of offences her allies said were politically motivated to keep her at bay, ranging from incitement and corruption to election fraud and violating a state secrets law.

The sentence has been cut by one-sixth, or around 4½ years, but it remains unclear whether the Nobel Peace Prize winner will be allowed to serve the rest of her sentence under house arrest, the lawyer said.

This comes after Myanmar’s new President Min Aung Hlaing approved an amnesty for 4,335 prisoners, state TV reported on April 17. It is the third such move in the past six months. Amnesties typically take place in Myanmar each year to mark Independence Day in January and its New Year in April.

A spokesperson for the military-backed government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing staged a military coup against a democratically elected government led by Ms Suu Kyi in 2021, plunging the country into turmoil.

He was elected president on April 3 in polls that were widely criticised by international observers as neither free nor fair. REUTERS