Myanmar rebel group suspends key leader in massacre investigation

BANGKOK • A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar has suspended one of its leaders as it investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb 1 coup ousted Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, sparking huge protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in its border regions.

The Karen National Union (KNU) - one of Myanmar's largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades - has been locked in conflict with the army since the coup.

State-run media has accused fighters from one of the group's armed wings, the Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO), of a May 31 massacre of 25 construction workers - an allegation the KNU had said it would investigate.

Spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee confirmed yesterday that KNDO's head, General Nerdah Bo Mya, and Lieutenant Saw Ba Wah have been "suspended temporarily".

"According to the Geneva Conventions, even if they are our enemies, we just arrest them, you cannot kill like that," he said.

The decision - made last Monday by KNU leaders - will inject more discord within the already fractured rebel group. KNU's spokesman defended the suspension as "part of our procedures".

But Gen Nerdah blasted the decision, saying KNU's political leaders had refused to hear KNDO's side.

He said fighting broke out as his troops were arresting military intelligence personnel, alleging an ambush by Burmese soldiers who used mortar artillery against them. "During the armed conflict, the soldiers didn't take care," he said, adding that he did not want to cooperate with the investigation because "they didn't talk to me".

"Our grand leader and politicians should side with us instead of working with the enemies," he said. "We cannot mingle with the devil."

Since the coup, the KNU has clashed sporadically with the Myanmar military along the Thai border. In March its fighters seized a military post and the army retaliated with air raids. The group has also condemned the military for the power grab, and provided shelter to dissidents working to oust the State Administration Council - as the junta has dubbed itself.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE