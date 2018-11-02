Myanmar rakes in fortune from human hair trade

YANGON • Hair helps to pay the rent for Za Za Lin, whose eyes filled with tears as her long black mane was combed, cut and untangled by practised hands at a roadside market stall in Myanmar's commercial hub of Yangon.

"It only hurts a little," said the 15-year-old, as hair buyer Zin Mar handed over the equivalent of US$13 (S$18) for the 51cm of hair she sheared off, roughly the minimum weekly wage in Myanmar.

On the other side of the world, the hair, processed and repackaged as "raw Burmese hair", will sell for hundreds of dollars to consumers clamouring for wigs and extensions made from the sought-after material.

Long hair is esteemed as a mark of beauty and has deep religious meaning in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where monks and nuns shave their heads as a sign of humility.

"People from all over the world want hair from our country, because when you shampoo and condition it, it shines with the colour of pearls," said hair buyer Win Ko, 23.

Although the human hair trade dates back centuries, it is only in the last decade or so, as Myanmar opened up to the outside world, that its people have begun to grasp the economic opportunity.

The country now sits at the heart of a multi-million dollar industry. Since 2010, it has quadrupled the volume of hair it ships each year to become the world's fourth largest exporter, the United Nations said.

Last year alone, Myanmar earned US$6.2 million (S$8.6 million) from the export of hair equivalent to the weight of 1,160 average-size cars.

The trade has drawn in thousands who source, process and export hair, whether from people such as the teenager Za Za Lin or bought by the kilogram in the form of dusty hairballs. Once gathered, the hair travels from vendors to factories to be untangled, combed, washed and repackaged before being shipped, mostly to China, to become extensions and wigs.

Firm numbers are hard to come by in the largely unregulated industry, but Mr Min Zaw Oo of Tet Nay Lin, a hair trading business started in the mid-2000s, said he sells mostly to black women in Britain, Nigeria, South Africa and the United States.

A recent YouTube search for "Burmese hair" returned thousands of videos of women reviewing wigs and extensions.

But the demand for hair from Myanmar is fast outpacing supply as fashion trends make it harder to source long, straight and chemically unaltered product, said two vendors huddled around market stalls in Yangon's Insein district.

Vendors say April, the time of the Myanmar new year, is their best month, when many women preparing to become nuns sell their hair before it gets ritually shaved.

REUTERS