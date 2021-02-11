Myanmar protests enter fifth day amid unrest

YANGON • Protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for a fifth straight day yesterday, even after a woman was critically injured in clashes with police the previous day.

The protesters appealed directly to China's President Xi Jinping to withdraw Beijing's support for Myanmar's junta, which has seized power in a coup and ousted elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The United Nations' human rights body, meanwhile, prepared to consider a resolution tomorrow to condemn the coup and demand urgent access to Myanmar.

"We cannot stay quiet," said youth leader Esther Ze Naw. "If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them (the junta) take over the country."

Thousands of people joined protests in Yangon yesterday. In the capital, Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched in support of a growing civil disobedience campaign.

A group of police in Kayah state joined the march in uniform, with a sign that read: "We don't want dictatorship."

There were no reports of violence yesterday, but soldiers took over a clinic that had been treating wounded protesters in Naypyitaw.

A doctor said a woman protester was expected to die from a gunshot wound to the head sustained during a Tuesday confrontation with police in Naypyitaw. She was hurt when police fired, mostly into the air, to clear the protesters.

Three other people were being treated for wounds from suspected rubber bullets.

Protesters were also hurt in Mandalay and other cities, where security forces used water cannon and arrested dozens.

"Now we see the military take brutal action against us," said interpreter Htet Shar Ko. "But we young people will keep fighting against the regime under our motto - military dictatorship must fail."

Outside China's embassy in Yangon, protesters called on President Xi to help reverse the coup, while others held signs reading "We are watching you" and "We know what you're up to".

Protesters also gathered in front of the United Nations offices and foreign embassies in a bid to get international support for the return of a civilian government.

"Our aim is just to convey our message to the world's top leaders... so that they don't support and interact with the military junta," said student Kyaw Soe Thu, 22. "We are not worried about water cannon and gun shots because the military dare not do so in front of these embassies."

As Myanmar's biggest trading partner, China has bolstered its relationship with the military in recent years amid a push to develop Belt and Road Initiative projects.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin yesterday rubbished rumours that Beijing was sending equipment and experts to censor the Internet in Myanmar as "untrue".

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Myanmar's new junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had written to him for help to support democracy in the country.

"We are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar but what is most important today is to maintain good relations because it impacts the people, the economy, border trade, particularly now," said Mr Prayut, who himself first seized power in a coup in 2014.

"Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed."

Meanwhile, the United States and the UN condemned Tuesday's use of force against the Myanmar protesters and called on the authorities to respect the people's right to protest peacefully. "The use of disproportionate force against demonstrators is unacceptable," said Mr Ola Almgren, the UN representative in Myanmar.

The UN Human Rights Council will tomorrow consider a resolution, drafted by Britain and the European Union, to condemn the Myanmar coup and demand urgent access to the country.

The draft resolution - circulating among diplomats amid heavy lobbying - has formal support from 19 members, including Japan and South Korea, at the 47-member forum.

But China and Russia - members of the council with ties to Myanmar's military - have raised concerns over "virtual voting" at the forum, required because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Security Council last week called for the release of Ms Suu Kyi and others detained by the military, but stopped short of condemning the coup. "It's all a matter of time until there is a big-scale confrontation," said a UN official who declined to be identified.

The protests are Myanmar's largest in more than a decade, reviving memories of almost half a century of direct army rule and spasms of bloody uprisings until the military began relinquishing some power in 2011.

The military has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a night curfew in the biggest cities.

The junta justified its takeover on the grounds of fraud in a Nov 8 election that Ms Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, as expected. The electoral commission dismissed the army's complaints.

Western countries have condemned the coup but taken little concrete action to press for the restoration of democracy.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG

