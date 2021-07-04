Myanmar protesters burn junta leader's images on his birthday

YANGON • Protesters in Myanmar burned mock coffins and pictures of army ruler General Min Aung Hlaing yesterday, in the latest demonstrations against the coup over five months ago that has plunged the South-east Asian country into chaos.

"May you not rest in peace" and "May your birthday and deathday be the same", read the messages on funeral wreaths in Theinzayet township in eastern Mon state. Similar protests took place in many parts of the country.

"We are burning this as a curse," said one protester in Mandalay, setting ablaze a small pile of pictures of the 65-year-old general.

A spokesman for the military authorities did not respond to requests for comment.

Gen Min Aung Hlaing took power on Feb 1, overthrowing elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cutting short a decade of democratic reforms that had brought Myanmar out of isolation under previous juntas. Gen Min Aung Hlaing had been due to retire after his 65th birthday, but the compulsory retirement age was scrapped after the coup.

The army says its assumption of powers was in line with the Constitution. It has alleged fraud in last November's elections that were swept by Ms Suu Kyi's party, although the accusations were dismissed by the country's former electoral body.

The junta has struggled to impose its authority since the Feb 1 coup. Protests take place in many parts of Myanmar almost daily, strikes have hurt official and private business and fighting has flared in the borderlands, sending some 200,000 people fleeing from their homes.

Figures from a United Nations briefing last week show over 880 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and more than 5,200 are in detention.

Myanmar's foreign ministry disputed the figures in a statement published yesterday. It described them as "unverifiable facts" but did not give its own estimates for deaths and detentions. Hundreds of prisoners were freed last week.

The ministry also complained that the UN website carried a link to an underground National Unity Government set up by opponents of the junta. Both groups brand each other as terrorists.

The military takeover has been condemned by Western countries, some of which have imposed limited sanctions.

The United States on Friday added four companies it said support the military to its trade blacklist and imposed sanctions on key military officials. "Today's measures further demonstrate that we will continue to take additional action against, and impose costs on, the military and its leaders until they reverse course and provide for a return to democracy," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned in a statement.

The US Treasury Department said it had placed sanctions on seven key members of the military, which it accused of using lethal force against protesters.

Among those targeted are members of the State Administrative Council, the Minister for Information and other officials. The Treasury also designated 15 family members of previously designated Myanmar military officials.

The new entities affected by trade restrictions are involved in copper mining and satellite services, according to a US government posting. They are Wanbao Mining and its two subsidiaries, Myanmar Wanbao Mining Copper and Myanmar Yang Tse Copper, as well as King Royal Technologies, the posting by the US Department of Commerce said.

REUTERS