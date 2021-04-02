Myanmar protesters burn copies of military's Constitution

YANGON • Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed Constitution yesterday two months after the junta seized power, as a United Nations special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath due to an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in last November's election.

Ms Suu Kyi has been charged, along with four of her allies, with violating the country's colonial-era Official Secrets Act, her chief lawyer said yesterday.

The former leader, three of her deposed Cabinet ministers and her detained Australian economic adviser Sean Turnell were charged a week ago in a Yangon court, Mr Khin Maung Zaw told Reuters by phone, adding that he learnt of the new charge two days ago.

Ms Suu Kyi is also charged with violating coronavirus protocols and illegally possessing two-way radios, and has been accused by the ruling military council of bribery.

The warning by the UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener follows a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in the frontier regions.

She told the 15-member UN Security Council that the military was not capable of managing the country, and warned that the situation on the ground would worsen.

The council must consider "potentially significant action" to reverse the course of events as "a bloodbath is imminent", she said.

At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army, one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported.

Myanmar military aircraft have started bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union, for the first time in more than 20 years and thousands of villagers have fled from their homes, many into Thailand.

At least 536 civilians have been killed in protests, 141 of them last Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

In cities across Myanmar there were candle-lit protests overnight and marches at dawn yesterday, according to media and photographs on social media.

The coup has led to new calls for unity among those opposed to military rule, in particular, city-based democracy campaigners and ethnic minority forces battling in frontier regions.

Ousted Members of Parliament, mostly from Ms Suu Kyi's party, have vowed to set up a federal democracy in a bid to address a longstanding demand from minority groups for autonomy.

They also announced the scrapping of a 2008 Constitution drawn up by the military that enshrines its control over politics.

The military has long rejected the idea of a federal system, seeing itself as the central power vital to holding the country together.

Social media posts showed copies of the Constitution, real and symbolic, being burned at rallies and in homes during what one activist called a "Constitution bonfire ceremony".

"The new day begins here!" Dr Sasa, the international envoy for the ousted parliamentarians who uses just one name, said on Twitter, referring to what for now is a largely symbolic move.

The United States on Wednesday urged China, which has significant economic and strategic interests in Myanmar, to use its influence to hold to account those responsible for the coup.

While Western countries have condemned the coup, China has been more cautious and the government's top diplomat, Mr Wang Yi, called for stability during a meeting with his Singaporean counterpart on Wednesday.

He said China supported a longstanding principle of Asean of not interfering in each other's internal affairs, even though there have been signs in recent weeks that adherence to the principle is wearing thin. Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines have all spoken out about the situation in Myanmar.

