Myanmar President arrives in Malaysia, repatriation among key issues

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Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex on Oct 8.

SEPANG, Malaysia – Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Malaysia on Oct 7 for a two-day official visit, with the repatriation of Myanmar nationals in Malaysia among key issues to be discussed with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The special aircraft carrying Min Aung Hlaing and his delegation touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 12.30pm.

Upon arrival, he was accorded a static guard of honour mounted by two officers and 26 personnel of various ranks from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, led by Muhammad Ikhwan Adlan Jamaludin.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, the minister-in-attendance, was at the airport to welcome the Myanmar leader.

Also present were Malaysian government chief protocol officer Rozainor Ramli and charge d’affaires of Malaysia to Myanmar Johan Ariff Abdul Razak.

On Oct 8 , Min Aung Hlaing will be accorded an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex in Putrajaya, followed by a bilateral meeting with Anwar and an official luncheon hosted by the Prime Minister.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the visit would also provide the Prime Minister with an opportunity to sustain his direct engagement with Myanmar, in line with the decision of the 48th ASEAN Summit in May 2026 to continue constructive and principled engagement with Myanmar.

It said Myanmar is an integral part of ASEAN, and Malaysia, as a fellow member state, will continue to support the bloc’s efforts to promote peace, reconciliation and access to humanitarian assistance in the country.

Malaysia will also work closely with all ASEAN member states to ensure stability and prosperity in the region. BERNAMA