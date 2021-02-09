Myanmar police threaten force as protests draw thousands

YANGON • Myanmar police yesterday warned protesters to disperse or face force shortly after state television signalled impending action to stifle the mass demonstrations.

In the capital Naypyitaw, three lines of police in riot gear could be seen across a road as protesters chanted anti-coup slogans and told police they should serve the people not the military, according to media and a live feed of events.

Police placed a sign on the road saying that live ammunition could be used if demonstrators breached the third line of officers.

Reuters has been unable to contact the junta for comment on the protests, but state media signalled possible action against protesters in the first comment from any government channel, saying the public wanted to be rid of "wrongdoers".

"We, the whole people who value justice, freedom, equality, peace and safety, not only refuse to accept the lawless wrongdoers but also request that they be prevented and removed through cooperation," the MRTV television station said in a comment. Though not attributed to any authority or group, it was later read out on a military-owned network.

Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organised since the Feb 1 coup, which drew widespread international condemnation.

The military last week detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and dozens of other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party, ending a decade of partial civilian rule.

The junta has so far refrained from using deadly force against the demonstrations sweeping most of the country but with pressure building, riot police fired water cannon yesterday to disperse thousands gathered in Naypyitaw.

In Yangon, the nation's commercial capital, crowds spilled onto the city's main roads yesterday, immobilising traffic and dwarfing the previous day's rally.

"Down with military dictatorship" and "release Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and arrested people", protesters chanted, flashing the three-finger salute that has come to symbolise their movement as car horns were honked in support.

Calls for a nationwide strike had gathered momentum over the weekend, with textile workers, civil servants and railway employees walking out of work in the commercial hub.

DANGER OF CLASHES As peaceful demonstrations grow, the risk of violence is real. We all know what the Myanmar army is capable of: mass atrocities, killing of civilians, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary arrests, among others. MR TOM VILLARIN from Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights.

"This is a work day, but we aren't going to work even if our salary will be cut," one protester, 28-year-old garment factory worker Hnin Thazin, told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Construction worker Chit Min, 18, joined the Yangon rally, saying his loyalty to Ms Suu Kyi outweighed concerns about his financial situation. "I am jobless now for a week because of the military coup, and I am worried for my survival," he told AFP.

Similarly large crowds marched in Mandalay, the country's second-largest city, many clutching photos of Ms Suu Kyi and waving the red flags of her party. Huge rallies were also reported across much of the country, from Muse on the Chinese border to the southern cities of Dawei and Hpa-an.

Protesters started to disperse in the early evening.

Myanmar's generals have justified the coup by claiming fraud in last November's election, which the NLD won in a landslide.

In his first televised speech yesterday, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said the country's election commission and civilian leaders had failed to properly investigate allegations of election rigging.

"In order to maintain and protect the democratic system, Tatmadaw (the armed forces), in line with the 2008 Constitution, declared a state of emergency," he said.

The junta has proclaimed a one-year state of emergency, promising to hold fresh elections after that.

United States President Joe Biden has led global calls for the generals to relinquish power.

Pope Francis yesterday called for the prompt release of imprisoned political leaders.

Britain and the European Union yesterday requested that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a special session in response to Myanmar's ongoing political crisis.

South-east Asian lawmakers have also urged Myanmar's military to respect the people's right to protest.

"As peaceful demonstrations grow, the risk of violence is real. We all know what the Myanmar army is capable of: mass atrocities, killing of civilians, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary arrests, among others," Mr Tom Villarin from Asean Parliamentarians for Human Rights said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS