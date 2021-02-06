Myanmar police step up arrests as protests grow

YANGON • Police arrested another key aide of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and local media said at least 30 people had been detained over pot-banging protests against the military coup in Myanmar as shows of anger gathered pace yesterday.

International pressure on the junta is also growing, with the United Nations Security Council calling for the release of Ms Suu Kyi and other leaders and United States President Joe Biden considering sanctions on the ruling generals.

The latest high-profile detainee was 79-year-old Win Htein, a stalwart of Ms Suu Kyi who was repeatedly imprisoned during their decades of struggling against previous juntas that led to the unsteady transition to democracy that began in 2011.

"We have been treated badly continuously for a long time," he told Reuters by telephone as he was taken away by police. "I have never been scared of them because I have done nothing wrong my entire life."

Reuters was unable to reach the police for comment on his arrest or what charges could be brought against him.

In Myanmar's second-largest city of Mandalay, 30 people were arrested over pot-banging protests which had taken place over the past three nights against Monday's coup, local media reported.

Eleven Media quoted the deputy head of the regional police force Maung Maung Aye as saying those arrested were accused of breaking a law against "causing noise in public streets". A teenager was among others arrested elsewhere over the noisy protests.

There has been no outpouring of people onto the streets in a country with a bloody history of crackdowns on protests, but there were signs of coup opponents growing bolder - with dozens of youth parading in the south-eastern city of Dawei.

A campaign of disobedience also gathered pace, with some teachers joining work stoppages that began with doctors in government hospitals. Students at Yangon's Dagon University held a protest march on campus.

"We don't want this military coup which unlawfully seized power from our elected government," said lecturer Nwe Thazin Hlaing at the Yangon University of Education. "We want the military coup to fail."

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing took power citing alleged irregularities in an election last November that Ms Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide. The electoral commission has said the vote was fair.

The 15-member UN Security Council released a statement on Thursday stressing the "need to uphold democratic institutions and processes, refrain from violence, and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law".

The language in the statement nonetheless made no mention of a coup - apparently to win support from China and Russia, which have traditionally sided with Myanmar.

Both countries have ties to the military and China has large economic interests in its neighbour.

Ms Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace laureate, has not been seen since she was arrested in morning raids on Monday.

Her National League for Democracy party press officer said yesterday that the 75-year-old was well. "We have learnt that... Suu Kyi is in good health," press officer Kyi Toe said on his official Facebook page.

"As far as I know, she's under house arrest," he told Agence France-Presse.

Police have filed charges against her for illegally importing and using six walkie-talkie radios found at her home.

Mr Biden, in his foreign policy speech on Thursday, said the Myanmar military should step back from the coup and relinquish the power they have seized.

"There can be no doubt in a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," he said.

Ms Suu Kyi spent about 15 years under house arrest between 1989 and 2010 as she fought for democracy in the country, which has been under military rule for most of the past six decades.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG